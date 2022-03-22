 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: March 22, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Takeaways From Mitch Keller’s First Grapefruit League Start (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates Need to Turn to Youth in the Outfield (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

College RHP blows away hitter with 104 mph heat (MLB.com)

HR leaves all in awe, including prospect who hit it (MLB.com)

Scherzer aces debut in orange and blue (MLB.com)

Braves Inbox: What led to Freeman’s departure? (MLB.com)

Which ace will reign supreme in 2022? (MLB.com)

This is scary: Ohtani ‘in a much better place’ (MLB.com)

Nationals to retire Zimmerman’s No. 11 (MLB.com)

Here is 1 reasonable goal for each team (MLB.com)

Darvish dazzles in debut after rigorous offseason regimen (MLB.com)

Max Muncy’s elbow passes first spring test (MLB.com)

Rox, McMahon agree on 6-year extension (MLB.com)

Keuchel ‘ready to go’ in any starting role (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Mitch Trubisky hitting all the right notes thus far, but improvement must come on field (Behind The Steel Curtain)

