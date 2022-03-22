Pirates fall to Orioles 10-9

After coming up victorious yesterday, the Pittsburgh Pirates struggled Tuesday afternoon at LECOM Park, falling 10-9 to the Baltimore Orioles.

Newcomer Jose Quintana struggled in his first start of the spring, surrendering six runs to the Orioles through the first two innings — four coming in the first. He ended his day giving up six hits, including two doubles and a home run, and two walks while only striking out one.

The Pirates offense kept pace with Baltimore as the game evolved and it was kick-started by a four-run third inning highlighted by a home run by Ben Gamel.

DK: “Ben wanted me to give his wife Lauren a shoutout. He’s going to be leaving after this at-bat. They’re going to have their first child.”



*two seconds later*



Gamel hits a home run pic.twitter.com/OkNTnCmSu1 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 22, 2022

Gamel’s prolific day continued from there as he finished the game with two hits and left after the fourth inning to attend the birth of his daughter, Delilah.

A single from Cal Mitchell tied the game in the seventh, but Baltimore added two runs in the ninth inning to reclaim the lead and seal the win.

The Pirates return to action tomorrow against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.