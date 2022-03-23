 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: March 23, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

OF Travis Swaggerty optioned, 3 other former 1st-rounders reassigned as Pirates make cuts (TribLIVE)

Travis Swaggerty sent out as Pirates trim spring training roster (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Meow the Mets: Camp kitten finds new home (MLB.com)

Freeman takes first cuts in Dodger Blue (MLB.com)

Witt uncorks monster HR, his first of spring (MLB.com)

Judge, Gallo extensions on the horizon? (MLB.com)

Bryant debuts with a hit, eager for Coors Field (MLB.com)

No. 1? No. 4? Correa’s new number the talk of Twins clubhouse (MLB.com)

Acuña won’t play in Spring Training games (MLB.com)

Syndergaard takes hill for Halos: ‘My nerves were flowing’ (MLB.com)

Blue Jays, Chapman reach deal through ‘23 (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

The Steelers are not hiding their interest in Malik Willis (Behind The Steel Curtain)

James Conner signs extension with Cardinals (Cardiac Hill)

Penguins/Blue Jackets Recap: All Smiles in Pittsburgh for Crosby and the Pens (PensBurgh)

