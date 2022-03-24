 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: March 24, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, March 24, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Bryan Reynolds: Headed to arbitration as Pirates never offered long-term extension (TribLIVE)

Biertempfel: Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds will get paid. But will he get to be part of a winner in Pittsburgh? (The Athletic)

Bryan Reynolds aware arbitration can be ‘messy,’ remains open to long-term deal with Pittsburgh Pirates (ESPN.com)

MLB News

Nimmo’s car comes with 12 years, 65K miles & countless bewildered looks (MLB.com)

‘Scrappy’ Hopkins becomes first woman drafted by American pro baseball team (MLB.com)

‘Here’s the frosting’: Castellanos joins loaded Phillies’ lineup (MLB.com)

Giants OFers finish last in fantasy football, become bat boys for day (MLB.com)

5 big arms due for big comebacks in ‘22 (MLB.com)

These 2 aces could become all-time top duo (MLB.com)

So, how DID Twins win Correa sweepstakes? (MLB.com)

Report: ‘Ohtani rule’ among potential ‘22 changes (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Is QB the right move for the Steelers in the first round? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

What happened to the Steelers’ 2010 draft class? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

