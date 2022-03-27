Yankees go deep to beat Pirates 7-4

The New York Yankees lived up to their Bronx Bombers nickname Sunday by blasting five home runs – including a pair by Aaron Judge – to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4 in a Grapefruit League game in Tampa, Fla.

Three of those homers came off Pirates starter Jose Quintana, who got knocked around for the second straight start.

Quintana managed to get three innings in the books but gave up two other hits in addition to the three that left the yard. In two starts thus far, Quintana has given up 11 hits and nine runs – all earned – in five innings to go with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

Josh Donaldson, Kyle Higashioka and Judge all homered off Quintana.

JT Brubaker did not fare any better in relief of Quintana, as he yielded four earned runs and five hits while striking out three and walking one in 2 1/3 innings of work.

He surrendered home runs to Marwin Gonzalez and Judge. Gonzalez’s two-run shot vaulted the Yankees ahead 5-4 and they never trailed from that point on.

The Pirates actually led 4-1 at one point, touching up former Buc Gerrit Cole for four runs – three earned – in two innings.

Diego Castillo’s two-run homer off Cole in the top of the second gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

Cole Tucker, making a strong bid to earn a roster spot, smacked a solo homer in the third to make it 3-1.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Boyfriend just took Gerrit Cole out of the ballpark @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/2D32DPnQYk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 27, 2022

Roberto Perez’s RBI single later in the third made it 4-1.

The Pirates, who finished with seven hits, are now 4-4-2 in Grapefruit League play and will enjoy an off day Monday — their only off day of the spring.