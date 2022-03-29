 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: March 29, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: MAR 18 Spring Training - Yankees at Pirates Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Previewing Altoona’s Pitching Staff (Rum Bunter)

Pirates 3B Hayes eyes smoother 2022 after rocky rookie year (FOX Sports)

‘They owned it’: Pirates play to strengths of David Bednar, Chris Stratton in closer role (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Twins sign Archer for needed rotation depth (MLB.com)

Players due for ‘22 comeback on every team (MLB.com)

MLB’s most loaded lineups? We ranked ‘em (MLB.com)

Gonsolin, Heaney to round out LA’s rotation (MLB.com)

Giants tab Webb for Opening Day start (MLB.com)

Padres trade for versatile Beaty from Dodgers (MLB.com)

New Top 30 Prospects lists for every team (MLB.com)

Wainwright hints at final year, but ‘I’m still executing’ (MLB.com)

Thor sharp in much-anticipated spring debut (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Like it or not, Kendrick Green will have a role on the Steelers line in 2022 and beyond (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...