Talk The Plank Podcast: What will the infield look like?

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

Guest: Justice delos Santos

Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick invite Justice delos Santos (MLB.com) from Spring Training in Bradenton onto the podcast to learn more about his journey leading up to covering the Pirates. They also share some takes on the team’s progress in Spring Training thus far.

Stay tuned for Talk The Plank throughout the Pittsburgh Pirates season. We record live on the Spotify Greenroom app during the season after every series to recap the previous games and preview the upcoming series.