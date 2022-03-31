Bucs Arghticles: March 31, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Diego Castillo homers twice for MLB-leading Pirates but Bryon Buxton’s slam lifts Twins (TribLIVE)
Dejan Kovacevic: Derek Shelton speaks one-on-one about two ‘challenging’ years and what’s still to come (DK Pittsburgh Sports)
MLB News
First Cubs hit? Suzuki makes it a home run (MLB.com)
Story debuts as part of ‘sick, deep lineup’ (MLB.com)
Greinke to make history as KC Opening Day starter (again!) (MLB.com)
Severino on track after brief scare (MLB.com)
Wow! Cards score 15 runs in one inning (MLB.com)
Rumors: January injury slowed market for Conforto (MLB.com)
Hunter Greene makes Opening Day roster, to debut April 10 (MLB.com)
Who will rule the 9th inning this season? (MLB.com)
The surreal, mountainous beauty of BYU’s ballpark (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Myles Jack brings a “relentless approach” to the Steelers defense (Behind The Steel Curtain)
