Bucs Arghticles: March 31, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, March 31, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: MAR 18 Spring Training - Yankees at Pirates Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Diego Castillo homers twice for MLB-leading Pirates but Bryon Buxton’s slam lifts Twins (TribLIVE)

Dejan Kovacevic: Derek Shelton speaks one-on-one about two ‘challenging’ years and what’s still to come (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

MLB News

First Cubs hit? Suzuki makes it a home run (MLB.com)

Story debuts as part of ‘sick, deep lineup’ (MLB.com)

Greinke to make history as KC Opening Day starter (again!) (MLB.com)

Severino on track after brief scare (MLB.com)

Wow! Cards score 15 runs in one inning (MLB.com)

Rumors: January injury slowed market for Conforto (MLB.com)

Hunter Greene makes Opening Day roster, to debut April 10 (MLB.com)

Who will rule the 9th inning this season? (MLB.com)

The surreal, mountainous beauty of BYU’s ballpark (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Myles Jack brings a “relentless approach” to the Steelers defense (Behind The Steel Curtain)

