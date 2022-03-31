Bucs battle Baltimore to 4-4 tie

The Pittsburgh Pirates ended up with another Spring Training tie today, finishing a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-4 deadlock.

Amid more trade rumors today, Bryan Reynolds showed his worth by going yard with a big blast in the third inning to start off the scoring.

And Diego Castillo continued his strong spring with another home run as well.

El venezolano Diego Castillo no deja de sorprender en los entrenamientos primaverales, y acaba de conectar su cuarto cuadrangular ⚾



Ayer pegó dos, y sigue dando muestras de su lucha para quedarse en el roster de los Piratas #Pirates #SpringTraining2022 #ST2K22 pic.twitter.com/pqAbDabnTo — Santiago Cartaya (@cartayasantiago) March 31, 2022

Zach Thompson got the start and looked fantastic, going four innings, giving up no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk. He likely solidified himself a job with this performance.

Reliever Adonis Medina was the opposite of fantastic, giving up four earned runs on five hits in just two-thirds of an inning, but the Buccos battled back to tie the game on the Castillo homer, an RBI double by Nick Gonzales and a sacrifice fly by Jered Triolo.

Other than Medina, the rest of the bullpen was good, as they gave up just two other hits between Chris Stratton, Denny Roman, Heath Hembree, David Bednar, and Brad Case.

The Buccos are back in action tomorrow against the Toronto Blue Jays.