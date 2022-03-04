SB Nation Reacts: When will the games start?

We haven’t had a Reacts poll in a while since it’s been the offseason, but with Spring Training supposed to have started and instead getting locked out, we sent some questions out to our national voters this week about the work stoppage. We have those results for you now. There are no Pittsburgh Pirates questions this week.

Our first question asked our league-wide voters when they thought the first regular season games would be played this year. Here are those results:

May is a pretty good estimate, in my opinion. Gets rid of those lowly attended, low temperature April games without sacrificing too much of the season.

Our second question asked our national voters how many games they thought needed to be played for a meaningful season. Here are those results:

So I guess it all depends how MLB will handle this. If the season starts in May, that’s definitely going to be more than 12 missed games. However, the league could mitigate that some if they wish by including some doubleheaders. Will they do that? No idea. I think somewhere between that 125 and the 150 is a reasonable expectation. But at least right now, it seems that getting in 150 might be difficult. So is the season pretty much ruined at this point? I wouldn’t go that far, but there’s no doubt it’s teetering on the brink.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.