Bucs Arghticles: April 1, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, April 1, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: MAR 20 Spring Training - Pirates at Blue Jays Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

After strong first impression, has Greg Allen found a home with Pirates? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates spring training: Kevin Newman, Mitch Keller continue strong starts (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates spring training: Diego Castillo has another big day amid impressive campaign (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates Prospects Scouting Notes: Anthony Solometo (Pirates Prospects)

After watching Braves win World Series, Bryse Wilson eyes spot in Pirates’ starting rotation (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Nats allow 29 runs as Cards cruise to spring rout (ESPN.com)

Hard-throwing RHP Greene makes Reds’ rotation (ESPN.com)

Pujols debuts with mind on wife’s brain surgery (ESPN.com)

Braves tab Fried to start 2nd Opening Day in row (ESPN.com)

MLB unveils Home Run Derby X competition (ESPN.com)

White Sox OF Vaughn recovering from hip pointer (ESPN.com)

Yanks trailblazing manager Balkovec improving (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Based on their history, there is one position the Steelers will draft this year (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

