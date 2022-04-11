Pirates series finale postponed; rescheduled for June 14

The Pittsburgh Pirates had the opportunity to even up a four-game series today against the St. Louis Cardinals, but the Buccos will have to wait their turn as this afternoon’s game has been postponed due to rain in the area.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on June 14, the next time the Pirates will play in St. Louis. The Pirates will play a unique four-game series, playing the first game on Monday, doubleheader on Tuesday and series finale on Wednesday.

Zach Thompson was scheduled to make his first start of the season and Pirates debut, but now he will get that chance on Wednesday. Jose Quintana has been named Tuesday’s starter, and JT Brubaker will take the mound Thursday instead of Wednesday.

Now, the Pirates head home to prepare for a two-game set against the Chicago Cubs, including the PNC Park home opener tomorrow at 4:12 p.m.