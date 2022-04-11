 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: April 11, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, April 11, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates use complete effort to top Cardinals for first win of 2022 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Records show the Pirates’ payroll is often covered by ticket and food sales. Whether they should spend more has tormented fans (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

What in the world happened to Seager’s bat? (MLB.com)

Vladdy launches jaw-dropping 467-foot blast (MLB.com)

Take a bow! Suzuki blasts off for 1st MLB homer (MLB.com)

Ohtani obliterates a ball (119.1 mph!) for the hardest hit of his career (MLB.com)

Pandemonium ensues as pine tar overturns college HR (MLB.com)

Greene bringer of heat — 7 K’s, hits 101.6 mph (MLB.com)

Japanese phenom fans 19 in perfect game (MLB.com)

Astros launch space-themed City Connect unis (MLB.com)

Kwan’s (5-for-5) historic start: ‘Afraid I’m going to wake up’ (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Another QB has pre-draft visit with the Steelers, more in the coming days (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...