Talk The Plank Podcast: Pirates overreactions after one series

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick talk about the Pirates’ first series of the season while looking ahead to the games this week. Are we done with Cole Tucker? Is Wil Crowe the next great bullpen ace? The duo discusses and overreacts to a plethora of Pirates storylines over the first weekend.

