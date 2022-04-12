Bucs Arghticles: April 12, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
What’s Left To Root For When Winning Isn’t Part Of The Plan? (Defector)
Formerly a prized Yankees prospect, Miguel Yajure looks for new life with Pittsburgh Pirates (TribLIVE)
MLB News
Rookie reaches base 15 times in first 4 games (MLB.com)
Twins Tyler (SF) and Taylor (SD) Rogers set for first MLB matchup (MLB.com)
Phils use 5-run 8th to rally past rival Mets (MLB.com)
El Mago’s clutch two-run blast in eighth sinks Red Sox (MLB.com)
Patiño exits ‘22 debut after just 13 pitches (MLB.com)
Cashman revisits Judge talks, offseason moves (MLB.com)
Let’s overreact! Opening Weekend first impressions (MLB.com)
Baines thankful for second chance with new heart, kidney (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Georgia has three ILB prospects in the draft, but one is the best fit for the Steelers (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...