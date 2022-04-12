 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: April 12, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

What’s Left To Root For When Winning Isn’t Part Of The Plan? (Defector)

Formerly a prized Yankees prospect, Miguel Yajure looks for new life with Pittsburgh Pirates (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Rookie reaches base 15 times in first 4 games (MLB.com)

Twins Tyler (SF) and Taylor (SD) Rogers set for first MLB matchup (MLB.com)

Phils use 5-run 8th to rally past rival Mets (MLB.com)

El Mago’s clutch two-run blast in eighth sinks Red Sox (MLB.com)

Patiño exits ‘22 debut after just 13 pitches (MLB.com)

Cashman revisits Judge talks, offseason moves (MLB.com)

Let’s overreact! Opening Weekend first impressions (MLB.com)

Baines thankful for second chance with new heart, kidney (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Georgia has three ILB prospects in the draft, but one is the best fit for the Steelers (Behind The Steel Curtain)

