Pirates drop PNC opener to Cubs 2-1

Weatherwise, Pirates fans couldn’t ask for a better day for the opening game at PNC Park. When it’s sunny and warm, hope is never far away. With Ke’Bryan Hayes officially signing his eight-year extension today, the hope rose even further.

The Bucs began the 2022 season at PNC with a loss to the Chicago Cubs, 2-1. Both of Chicago’s runs were solo shots by Seiya Suzuki, the former NPB star who is already impressing in the first days of his debut MLB season.

Pirates starter Jose Quintana gave up one of the homers but otherwise looked fairly decent, scattering five hits over five and a third, with three strikeouts and two walks. Anthony Banda gave up the other bomb (and knew it the second it happened too), but he struck out three as well. Chris Stratton and David Bednar finished up and looked sharp.

The bats, though. The silent bats. Oh, there was a hit here and there, although Hayes’ hit was an overrun infield ding. Diego Castillo got one, as did Roberto Perez and Jake Marisnick. Only Bryan Reynolds, on the stage for the ongoing show “You Gonna Pay Me Too, Right?” got multiple hits, one of them being this:

BRYAN REYNOLDS IS SO GOOD AT BASEBALL. pic.twitter.com/XvybiSjqbq — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 12, 2022

Sure, a better outcome would have been nice. But it’s April, and sorry, Buccos Nation panic button hitters, no one’s getting DFA’d right now.

No, not even Cole Tucker.