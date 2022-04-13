Bucs Arghticles: April 13, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Suzuki’s power (2 HRs!) propels Cubs to ‘W’ (MLB.com)
Inside the Ke’Bryan Hayes extension and what it means for Pirates’ big-picture plans (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Bob Nutting: Front-loading Ke’Bryan Hayes’ contract ‘intentional’ to give Pirates future financial flexibility (TribLIVE)
Ke’Bryan Hayes excited about Pirates after getting $70M, 6-year deal (Newsday)
MLB News
Pujols’ 1st HR since Cards return is vintage (MLB.com)
Ohtani is a RHP, a DH ... and an MD? (MLB.com)
Ranking 21 prospects traded in offseason (MLB.com)
Watch Opening Week on MLB.TV (MLB.com)
Torkelson tallies his first Major League hit (MLB.com)
Here’s how Bass surprised former NPB teammate Ohtani (MLB.com)
Who Dey! Burrow tosses 1st pitch at GABP (MLB.com)
Here are the 10 oldest players on OD rosters (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Should the Steelers select a safety in the 2022 NFL Draft? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
