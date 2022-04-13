SB Nation Reacts: Who will win the World Series?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We have strictly national results this week, but they are some good ones about the division winners, league winners, and World Series winner. Before we get there though, if there is a Pirates-related question you would like to see asked, feel free to drop it in the comments or email me at dmyuvan@gmail.com.

Let’s start with the divisions, and we’ll get started in the National League. Here is who our voters felt would win each NL division:

Those are all pretty fair predictions. Next up, we have our fan votes for who will win each American League division.

Now we’re narrowing it down to the Pennant winners in both leagues.

And lastly, our World Series winner, which isn’t much of a surprise, at least from a fan vote perspective.

That’s it for this week. Don’t forget to let us know if you have a Pirates question you would like to see asked!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.