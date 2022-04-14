Bucs Arghticles: April 14, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Ke’Bryan Hayes has 4 hits, Ben Gamel smacks 3-run homer as Pirates roll past Cubs (TribLIVE
Pittsburgh Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Young Bats Highlights Opening Series (Rum Bunter)
Pirates notebook: ‘Anxious moment’ in opener turns ‘terrifying’ for Ke’Bryan Hayes’ agent (TribLIVE)
MLB News
Burnes picks up tab for fans, treats Brewers to ‘W’ (MLB.com)
Kershaw agrees with decision to pull him after 7 perfect innings (MLB.com)
Swing and (kind of) a miss: Kwan’s incredible streak ends (MLB.com)
Every pitcher to be removed during a no-hitter (MLB.com)
Antoan Richardson, Mike Shildt clear the air (MLB.com)
Watch Opening Week on MLB.TV (MLB.com)
Webb’s gem points to Giants’ shutdown rotation (MLB.com)
Eloy fouls ball off ankle, leaves game (MLB.com)
‘It’s going to be a nice plane ride’: Marte walks it off (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Will the Steelers see a step up in deep passing in 2022? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...