Pirates win again, down Nationals 9-4

Daniel Vogelbach went 4-for-6 with three runs and two RBIs, including a solo home run, while Bryan Reynolds celebrated his good news of the day with two-run dinger on top of going 2-for-3 and walking twice, and the Pittsburgh Pirates won their second straight game to move to 3-3 on the season by defeating the Washington Nationals 9-4.

In addition, pitching prospect Roansy Contreras was absolutely dominant, going three innings of scoreless relief, giving up just one hit while striking out five batters to get his first big league win. It was a much better outing than what we saw from Roansy against St. Louis, and if tonight was any sign of what’s to come from the youngster, I’m as excited as ever to see how he develops.

Cole Tucker went 3-for-5 from the plate, while Kevin Newman had a two-run double to round out the top offensive performers.

JT Brubaker got the start for the Buccos, and he went four and one-third, giving up four earned runs, striking out five and walking four with the no-decision. He now holds an ERA of 9.82 on the season, but the Pittsburgh bats got it done, and Roansy came to the rescue out of the pen.

This is exactly how I was feeling tonight:

The Bucs are back at it tomorrow at 6:35pm against the Nationals.