Bucs Arghticles: April 15, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, April 15, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Recapping Where Recently Traded Players Are Now (Rum Bunter)

Inside the Ke’Bryan Hayes extension and what it means for Pirates’ big-picture plans (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates Reach 2-Year Deal With Outfielder Bryan Reynolds (CBS Pittsburgh)

Nationals vs. Pirates - Game Recap - April 14, 2022 (ESPN.com)

MLB News

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this Trout HR (MLB.com)

Superstitious Seager hits 1st Rangers homer (MLB.com)

30 mph winds create blooper reel in Chicago (MLB.com)

1 first impression for all 30 teams (MLB.com)

A’s newcomer Pache runs circles around Rays (MLB.com)

It’s apparent Kershaw is still Kershaw (MLB.com)

Each team’s potential impact callup (MLB.com)

Welcome to SD! Abrams homers in first AB (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers free agent activity should never stop them from drafting a specific player or position (Behind The Steel Curtain)

