 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: April 18, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, April 18, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Washington Nationals v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Two Rotation Improvements Currently in the Bullpen (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Kyle Nicolas Dominates, Bradenton Rolls & More (Rum Bunter)

‘Electric’ Pirates pitcher Roansy Contreras celebrates 1st MLB win after striking out a hero (TribLIVE)

Gene Collier: What happened to my out-of-town scoreboard? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

‘Everybody feels it’: Pirates relish another comeback win (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Yankees’ Cortes throws first immaculate inning of ‘22 (MLB.com)

Another Dodgers ace? Heaney strikes out 11 (MLB.com)

A triple play so wild we’re not sure how to score it (MLB.com)

Brash’s day: No hits until 6th, 6 walks, 1st W (MLB.com)

Trout day to day after HBP on left hand (MLB.com)

Suzuki powers Cubs with 4th HR, uncanny patience (MLB.com)

The little-known story of an inspiring baseball upset (MLB.com)

Thanks to this pitch, Kershaw is still elite (MLB.com)

Fearless, reliable Manoah taking charge for Blue Jays (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Have a BAD Week: A look back at the Steelers week from a black-and-gold mind (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...