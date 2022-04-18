Series preview: Pirates look for momentum to continue in Milwaukee

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-5), April 18-20, 2021
Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball
Another NL Central rival is on deck as the Pirates travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brew Crew.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:
Projected Starters
Monday, 7:40 p.m. EST
Zach Thompson vs. Eric Lauer
Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EST
JT Brubaker vs. Corbin Burnes
Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EST
Mitch Keller vs. Brandon Woodruff
Projected Lineups
Pirates
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
- Bryan Reynolds, CF
- Michael Chavis, 1B
- Yoshi Tsutsugo, DH
- Diego Castillo, 2B
- Ben Gamel, RF
- Jake Marisnick, LF
- Roberto Perez, C
- Cole Tucker, SS
Brewers
- Kolten Wong, 2B
- Willy Adames, SS
- Christian Yelich, LF
- Andrew McCutchen, RF
- Rowdy Tellez, 1B
- Keston Hiura, DH
- Omar Narvaez, C
- Tyrone Taylor, CF
- Jace Peterson, 3B
Loading comments...