Series preview: Pirates look for momentum to continue in Milwaukee

The Buccos are back on the road, this time in Milwaukee for three games.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-5), April 18-20, 2021

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball

Another NL Central rival is on deck as the Pirates travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brew Crew.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 7:40 p.m. EST

Zach Thompson vs. Eric Lauer

Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Corbin Burnes

Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EST

Mitch Keller vs. Brandon Woodruff

Projected Lineups

Pirates

  1. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  2. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  3. Michael Chavis, 1B
  4. Yoshi Tsutsugo, DH
  5. Diego Castillo, 2B
  6. Ben Gamel, RF
  7. Jake Marisnick, LF
  8. Roberto Perez, C
  9. Cole Tucker, SS

Brewers

  1. Kolten Wong, 2B
  2. Willy Adames, SS
  3. Christian Yelich, LF
  4. Andrew McCutchen, RF
  5. Rowdy Tellez, 1B
  6. Keston Hiura, DH
  7. Omar Narvaez, C
  8. Tyrone Taylor, CF
  9. Jace Peterson, 3B

