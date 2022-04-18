Series preview: Pirates look for momentum to continue in Milwaukee

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Another NL Central rival is on deck as the Pirates travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brew Crew.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 7:40 p.m. EST

Zach Thompson vs. Eric Lauer

Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Corbin Burnes

Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EST

Mitch Keller vs. Brandon Woodruff

Projected Lineups

Pirates

Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B Bryan Reynolds, CF Michael Chavis, 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo, DH Diego Castillo, 2B Ben Gamel, RF Jake Marisnick, LF Roberto Perez, C Cole Tucker, SS

Brewers