Bucs bats mostly silent in 6-1 loss to Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell back to .500 with a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, as the Bucs went silent at the plate in a 6-1 defeat.

The only Pittsburgh run came off of a solo homer in the fourth from Diego Castillo, which was his first regular season home run of his career.

Diego Castillo slugs his first career home run. The great start to his rookie campaign continues. pic.twitter.com/2tBhVzrzQ2 — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) April 19, 2022

That homer actually tied up the game for the Bucs, but starting pitcher Zach Thompson would quickly give it away in the bottom of the inning, giving up five runs in the frame, including a grand salami to Christian Yelich. Thompson took the loss an is now the third Pirates starting pitcher — joining Mitch Keller and JT Brubaker — to have an ERA of 9.00 or above. That’s some scary stuff.

So right now, if the team isn’t scoring runs, they’re not winning, and the team left a whopping 17 runners on base, including four each from Castillo (who was otherwise 2-for-4) and Kevin Newman.

A positive was Dillon Peters with another nice bullpen outing. He has yet to give up a run on the season and joins Wil Crowe as former starters finding themselves out of the pen. Though with the way the starters are pitching, we might see either one of them take the mound in the rotation sooner rather than later.

The Bucs are back in action tonight at 7:40pm.