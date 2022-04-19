Four-run second dooms Brubaker, Bucs

A four-run second inning spelled defeat for the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night, as they fell 5-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Pirates starter JT Brubaker lost for the second time in three starts, but aside from the pivotal second inning, he held the Brewers in check through his five-inning outing.

Brubaker gave up two earned runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six. The Brewers finished with just three hits in all and the Pirates had only four.

Brubaker entered the game with a 9.82 ERA, giving up four earned runs in three innings of his Opening Day start against St. Louis and four more in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Washington Nationals Thursday.

Former Pirate Andrew McCutchen opened the Brewers’ second-inning rally with a walk, and he came around to score on Rowdy Tellez’s second home run of the season.

After Brubaker retired the next two batters, Lorenzo Cain reached on shortstop Kevin Newman’s throwing error and another walk put runners at first and second.

Milwaukee doubled its lead when the next batter, Kolten Wong, dropped a two-run broken-bat double into right field to make it 4-0.

The Pirates, meanwhile, had little luck against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, as the National League’s reigning Cy Young Award winner allowed solo home runs to former Brewer Daniel Vogelbach and Josh Van Meter in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, but not much else.

Burnes allowed four hits overall in his seven innings of work, striking out 10.

The two teams will close out their three game series at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, with Mitch Keller starting for Pittsburgh and Brandon Woodruff getting the start for the Brewers.