Who is new Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter?

As the Pittsburgh Pirates wrap up Spring Training in Bradenton this week and finalize their roster heading into the season, general manager Ben Cherington struck a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In the trade, the Pirates acquired three-year veteran infielder Josh VanMeter from the DBacks for minor league pitcher Listher Sosa.

The Pirates announce a trade for INF Josh VanMeter, acquiring the infielder from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Listher Sosa. Jared Oliva has been DFA'd to make room on the 40-man roster. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) April 1, 2022

To make room on the 40-man roster, the team designated Jared Oliva for assignment.

VanMeter, 27, batted .212 with 36 runs batted in and six home runs in 112 games with Arizona.

He began his career in 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds before being traded in the middle of 2020 to the desert.

VanMeter primarily plays second base, but has played every position on the diamond except shortstop and catcher.

With the team hesitant to call up Oneil Cruz and Rodolfo Castro for good, adding VanMeter gives the team another option in the infield. It also improves the outfield, and jeopardizes struggling outfielders’ spots on the team, like Anthony Alford.

It’s difficult to tell exactly what VanMeter’s role will be in Pittsburgh, but his versatility helps him out tremendously and the fact he was traded for so close to the start of the season shows how much the front office wants him in the ‘Burgh.