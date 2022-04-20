 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: April 20, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Washington Nationals v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Joe Starkey’s mailbag: When will the Pirates promote Oneil Cruz? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Andrew McCutchen: Pirates called, never made offer, but he found ‘best fit’ (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Outfielder Off to a Strong Start (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Vintage Max fans 10 in Mets’ DH sweep (MLB.com)

Game Story: Another night, another Machado HR ▶️ (MLB.com)

11 rookies playing red-hot out of the gate (MLB.com)

1 early surprise from all 30 teams (MLB.com)

Game Story: Wander hits first HR of 2022 ▶️ (MLB.com)

Injuries: Altuve, Trout, Tatis, Harper, Walker (MLB.com)

Lindor sends Mets to first walk-off win of ‘22 (MLB.com)

Freeland agrees to 5-year extension with Rox (MLB.com)

India, Moustakas to IL as Reds summon reinforcements (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 Results from the Legacy Live Mock Draft (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...