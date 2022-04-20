Pirates drop series finale to Brewers 4-2

Despite a formidable effort by starter Mitch Keller, the Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to salvage the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, falling by a 4-2 score on Wednesday.

Keller posted his best start of the year, going 5.1 innings and allowing just four hits and one earned run while tallying seven strikeouts.

Rowdy Tellez put Milwaukee on the board in the second inning after pulling an inside pitch over the wall in right for a home run. Keston Hiura added three insurance runs in the seventh after an opposite field three-run home run off reliever Miguel Yajure.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but it was broken up after Daniel Vogelbach singled to center. Woodruff finished the day with six innings pitched, nine strikeouts and the win.

The Pirates mustered a pair of runs in the eighth inning after Ke’Bryan Hayes singled home Kevin Newman and Michael Chavis, but Devin Williams halted the Pirates rally by striking out Yoshi Tsutsugo in the next at-bat.

Josh Hader sealed the win in the ninth by forcing Newman to ground out.

The Pirates travel to Wrigley Field to open a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.