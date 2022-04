Series preview: Pirates travel to Wrigley to play four vs. Cubs

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Cubs SB Nation Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Pirates play in Chicago for the first time this season, hosting a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EST

Bryse Wilson vs. Mark Leiter Jr.

Friday, 2:20 p.m. EST

Jose Quintana vs. Drew Smyly

Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EST

Zach Thompson vs. Kyle Hendricks

Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Justin Steele

Projected Lineups

Pirates

Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B Bryan Reynolds, CF Michael Chavis, 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo, DH Diego Castillo, 2B Kevin Newman, SS Jake Marisnick, RF Roberto Pérez, C Ben Gamel, LF

Cubs