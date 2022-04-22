 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: April 22, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, April 22, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Washington Nationals v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Vogelbach’s HR rallies Pirates past Cubs 4-3 (Yahoo! Sports)

Pirates option RHP Roansy Contreras to Triple-A, select Chase De Jong, DFA Luis Oviedo (TribLIVE)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Cal Mitchell Earning a MLB Promotion (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Yanks intentionally walk Miggy to spoil shot at 3,000 (MLB.com)

MLB’s ERA leader? This red-hot Miami righty (MLB.com)

Did Mancini make turn? O’s hot after out call at 1st (MLB.com)

The softest-hit 3B on record was a real doozy (MLB.com)

Each team’s potential future closer (MLB.com)

Cookie keeps Mets’ MLB-best rotation dealing (MLB.com)

‘We’re all hungry’: Hot start bodes well for A’s (MLB.com)

Bad to worse: Robert injured as White Sox swept (MLB.com)

A grade-ace performance by Gausman (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

A Letter From the Editor: What to make of Mike Tomlin’s non-losing season streak (Behind The Steel Curtain)

