Pirates back in win column with 4-3 defeat of Cubs

Both Wil Crowe and Dillon Peters continued their scoreless starts to the season, while Daniel Vogelbach and Yoshi Tsutsugo drove in two runs apiece to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Austin just broke down Crowe and Peters yesterday, and that was perfect timing, as Crowe continues to dominate out of the bullpen. He went two and a third innings yesterday following up for a sloppy Bryse Wilson (four walks and three runs in three innings), giving up no runs on one hit and five big strikeout to earn the win.

Peters came in after, finishing up the two-thirds of an inning, and he still has yet to give up a hit on the season, striking out one. Even David Bednar got in on the act, as he’s yet to give up a run as well. He set it up for Chris Stratton, who got his first save of the year.

As for the offense, here’s Daniel Vogelbach’s third homer of the year:

The @Pirates are on the board. Daniel Vogelbach swats his 3rd HR of the season. The 2 run blast makes it a one run game at Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/LkIFITfsjG — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) April 22, 2022

Here’s Yoshi’s game-winning hit:

Yoshi for the lead!! pic.twitter.com/qWmKCmo6zM — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 22, 2022

And a triple by Bryan Reynolds that didn’t amount to anything but it’s still worth watching.

Bryan Reynolds just hit a triple.



The ball had an exit velocity of 49.4 mph. pic.twitter.com/ObsoqZ7bJS — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 22, 2022

The Bucs will be back in action this afternoon at 2:20.