Pirates vs. Cubs pushed back to Friday evening

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs are experiencing a weather delay today.

Due to inclement weather in the area, the game has been pushed back a couple hours to a 8:05 p.m. EST start time.

The game was originally supposed to start with a 2:20 p.m. EST first pitch.

Friday afternoon games at Wrigley Field are a staple and a nod to the Chicago Cubs history of becoming the final big league stadium to incorporate lights.

Those lights are going to come in handy for the second game of a four-game set between the Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates won the first game of the series last night 4-3, and are looking to clinch at least a series tie in tonight’s affair.

Former Cub Jose Quintana will take the mound looking for his first win as a Pirate and will face Drew Smyly, who hasn’t allowed a run in 9.2 innings so far this season.