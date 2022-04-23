Pirates back to .500 with 4-2 win over Cubs

The Pittsburgh Pirates are still hanging around respectability at the moment, as they beat the Chicago Cubs for the second straight night with some timely hitting and another good performance from the bullpen.

Jose Quintana got the start, and he went four and a third, giving up a two-run double to Michael Hermasillo in the second inning to go along with three walks and three strikeouts.

This came after a two-run single by Roberto Perez in the top of the inning gave the Bucs a 2-0 lead. Perez wouldn’t be done, as he’d hit a solo shot later in the fifth, and he finished 2-for-3 with 3 of Pittsburgh’s RBIs.

Roberto Perez: 2-for-2, HR, 3 RBI



His 1st round-tripper with the @Pirates, extends their lead to 4-2 in Chicago.



It's been worth the wait for this one!

We're halfway home at Wrigley - live on @ATTSportsNetPIT pic.twitter.com/gqdjkyHxT3 — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) April 23, 2022

The Buccos also got a solo shot from Michael Chavis earlier to break the 2-2 tie.

Michael Chavis - Pittsburgh Pirates (2) pic.twitter.com/jQS9t6vzto — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 23, 2022

After that, it was the bullpen who brought it home once again for Pittsburgh. Chase De Jong got the win with two scoreless innings, his first two innings of the season, while David Bednar kept up his great start to the year by striking out the side in the eighth. He has yet to give up a run on the season. He set it up for the second straight night to Chris Stratton, who closed it down in the ninth for his second save of the year.

The Bucs are back in action today with a 2:20pm start.