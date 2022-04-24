Pirates clinch series after 4-3 win over Cubs

How does that saying go? “It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.”

In their final game at Wrigley Field, the Pittsburgh Pirates bounced back from Saturday’s monstrosity to beat the Chicago Cubs, 4-3, earning another series win.

The Cubs had the tying and winning runs on base in the ninth inning, but “Renegade” David Bednar blew a 98 mph. fastball by Frank Schwindel to seal the win.

Bednar’s performance wasn’t the only shining factor for the Bucs’ pitching, however, as Dillon Peters picked up his third win of the season after throwing 2.2 innings of one-hit ball. Peters’ line extended his scoreless streak to 10.1 innings and he also ties Max Scherzer for the National League lead in wins.

Wil Crowe also extended his scoreless streak to 13.1 innings after 1.1 innings of relief.

Offensively, Kevin Newman bounced back from a poor outing yesterday by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a RBI double. Additionally, Ben Gamel and Yoshi Tsutsugo each picked up a hit and a RBI.

Newman for the lead! pic.twitter.com/chg7AQzqo9 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 24, 2022

The Pirates are back at .500 on the season and will return to PNC Park on Tuesday to start a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers.