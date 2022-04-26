 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: April 26, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Draft: High School Pick vs College Pick (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Power Rankings: Shakeup in the Top 5 (MLB.com)

Royals unveil City Connect uniform (MLB.com)

Miggy, France & Bellinger earn Player of the Week honors (MLB.com)

Scherzer Q&A: Which stat matters the most? (MLB.com)

Buxton wins it with longest walk-off HR on record (MLB.com)

New-look Ohtani just the spark Angels need (MLB.com)

Houck, Crawford put on restricted list ahead of Toronto series (MLB.com)

Adolis’ clutch effort wins Electric Play of the Week (MLB.com)

Rutschman set to make ‘22 debut on rehab assignment (MLB.com)

J-Rod, Kelenic let loose after back-to-back key hits (MLB.com)

Phils No. 3 prospect Painter fans 14, including 13 in a row (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

The Terrell Edmunds signing was both shocking, and amazing, as the draft approaches (Behind The Steel Curtain)

