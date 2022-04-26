 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Pirates host Brewers seeking revenge

The Brewers swept the Pirates last week, but it’s a brand new series.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, April 26-28, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball

The Pirates are looking to bounce back and get some revenge against their NL Central Rival, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here’s a look at what we can expect in this week’s series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Brandon Woodruff vs. Mitch Keller

Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Aaron Ashby vs. Bryse Wilson

Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EST

Freddy Peralta vs. Jose Quintana

Projected Lineups

Brewers

  1. Andrew McCutchen, DH
  2. Willy Adames, SS
  3. Christian Yelich, LF
  4. Hunter Renfroe, RF
  5. Keston Hiura, 1B
  6. Lorenzo Cain, CF
  7. Victor Caratini, C
  8. Mike Brosseau, 3B
  9. Kolten Wong, 2B

Pirates

  1. Daniel Vogelbach, DH
  2. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  3. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  4. Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B
  5. Michael Chavis, 2B
  6. Ben Gamel, LF
  7. Cole Tucker, RF
  8. Roberto Perez, C
  9. Kevin Newman, SS

