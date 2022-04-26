Series preview: Pirates host Brewers seeking revenge

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, April 26-28, 2022
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
The Pirates are looking to bounce back and get some revenge against their NL Central Rival, the Milwaukee Brewers.
Here’s a look at what we can expect in this week’s series:
Projected Starters
Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Brandon Woodruff vs. Mitch Keller
Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST
Aaron Ashby vs. Bryse Wilson
Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EST
Freddy Peralta vs. Jose Quintana
Projected Lineups
Brewers
- Andrew McCutchen, DH
- Willy Adames, SS
- Christian Yelich, LF
- Hunter Renfroe, RF
- Keston Hiura, 1B
- Lorenzo Cain, CF
- Victor Caratini, C
- Mike Brosseau, 3B
- Kolten Wong, 2B
Pirates
- Daniel Vogelbach, DH
- Bryan Reynolds, CF
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
- Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B
- Michael Chavis, 2B
- Ben Gamel, LF
- Cole Tucker, RF
- Roberto Perez, C
- Kevin Newman, SS
