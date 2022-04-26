VOTE: Most impressive Pirate?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Buccos are off to a surprising 8-8 start on the year, and there’s been a number of players who have outperformed our expectations that are contributing to that .500 record. We’re asking you to tell us which one has impressed you the most.

Is it one of the former struggling starters now mowing down batters daily from the bullpen in Wil Crowe or Dillon Peters? Is it Ke’Bryan Hayes, who has maintained his incredible defense and is now also crushing it at the plate with a team-leading .327 batting average? Is it Daniel Vogelbach, who is leading the team with three home runs and is second on the team with a .311 average? Or is it Roberto Perez, whose performance behind the plate has been fantastic, as he’s currently in the 96th percentile for framing?

Tell us your choice, and we’ll be back later this week with the results!

