Pirates place two on COVID IL, promote two prospects from Altoona

The Pittsburgh Pirates had to act quickly prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, as the team announced that OF Bryan Reynolds and UTIL Cole Tucker were placed on the COVID-19 injured list late this afternoon.

OF Jack Suwinski and INF/OF Tucupita Marcano have both been recalled from Double-A Altoona. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 26, 2022

Reports surfaced around 4:30 p.m. that the team was waiting on results from both players and while no positive tests were reported, players can be put on the COVID-19 IL while awaiting results.

With Reynolds and Tucker out of action, the team had to call-up two prospects from Class AA Altoona — OF Jack Suwinski and INF Tucupita Marcano — to take their place.

Suwinski, the Pirates’ No. 30 prospect, has been off to a hot start with the Curve, slashing .353/.421/.686 in just 13 games. Additionally, he hit three home runs and drove in 13 RBI.

Marcano, the Pirates’ No. 25 prospect, struggled in the first few weeks of the season, but has started to catch momentum in recent games. Currently, he’s slashing .250/.364/.333 with one home run and two RBI in 11 games.

For Reynolds and Tucker to rejoin the team, they will need to show no symptoms of COVID-19 while yielding two negative tests that are 24 hours apart.