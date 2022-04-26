Pirates drop first game of homestand to Brewers 12-8

Willy Adames had a night to remember as his two home runs and seven RBI helped the Milwaukee Brewers down the Pittsburgh Pirates, 12-8, Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first couple innings, but a six-run sixth inning by Milwaukee put the Brew Crew in front for good.

Former Pirate Andrew McCutchen collected his 200th career stolen base in the ninth inning. He would finish the night 1-for-4 for Milwaukee.

For the Pirates, they were led on offense by the duo of Kevin Newman and Roberto Perez, who each collected two RBI, and Ke’Bryan Hayes, who went 3-for-3.

Tuesday’s game also saw multiple firsts. Beau Sulser pitched 2.2 innings of relief and struck out four hitters and outfielder Jack Suwinski collected his first career hit and run in his debut.

In addition, Tucupita Marcano picked up his first hit with the Pirates with a double in the eighth.

The Pirates and Brewers return to PNC Park Wednesday evening for game two of the three-game slate. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.