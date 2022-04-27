 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: April 27, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates notebook: Roster moves affect starting lineup, as OF Jack Suwinski makes MLB debut (TribLIVE)

Meet the Pittsburgh Pirates team dog (WTAE)

Analysis: Seven surprises the Pirates have provided thus far (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Superdad catches foul ball — while feeding baby (MLB.com)

Wish granted! Demeritte obliges after fan’s request for HR (MLB.com)

Adames joins Crew record books with 7-RBI game (MLB.com)

These 6 pitchers have upped their repertoires in ‘22 (MLB.com)

Correa expresses interest in long-term commitment with Twins (MLB.com)

For Texas Rangers mates, hitting is in their jeans (MLB.com)

Jordan Hicks leaves with contusion; X-rays negative (MLB.com)

Each team’s hottest-hitting prospect (MLB.com)

Rosario to miss 8-12 weeks due to eye procedure (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

The pros and cons of the Steelers trying to trade for Deebo Samuel (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

