Bucs Arghticles: April 28, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, April 28, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

MLB, Pirates debuts highlight whirlwind day for Jack Suwinski, Tucupita Marcano and Beau Sulser (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

With Kevin Newman out with hamstring injury, Pirates searching for short-term shortstop (TribLIVE)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Max Kranick Could Provide Much Need Rotation Help (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Benches clear as tension between Mets & Cards overflows (MLB.com)

Stanton smashes 350th career home run (MLB.com)

Watch free: Padres face off with Reds (MLB.com)

Game Story: Wong starts amazing DP vs. Bucs ▶️ (MLB.com)

‘It’s pretty scary’: Mets concerned by MLB-high HBPs (MLB.com)

Cards put skirmish aside, claim 1st comeback win (MLB.com)

Injuries: Altuve, Gonzales, Strasburg, Mondesi (MLB.com)

2022 mock Draft: Full first round (MLB.com)

How every team’s top offseason acquisition is doing (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

If there is a run on QBs in the 2022 NFL draft, what will be left for the Steelers? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

