Pirates and Guardian Angels introduce world to “Pirates Pup”

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a roster move more than two weeks into the season. The move is one everyone can support and get behind.

On Monday, the world was introduced to the team’s Pirates Pup.

Hi, Bucco Nation! I’m your new Pirates Pup. Follow along as I train to be a furever friend for a veteran. pic.twitter.com/Y9kPQAUzA7 — (@PiratesPup) April 25, 2022

The Pirates and PNC are partnering with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

Guardian Angels is focused on being positive and using positive reinforcement when training dogs. The organization was founded in 2010 by Carol Borden, who also serves as chief executive officer. It is based in Williston, Florida, but has been active in the Pittsburgh area and is committed to helping those who need service dogs in their lives.

A military veteran in the Pittsburgh area will be selected to receive the Pirates Pup.

Fans will be able to interact with the pup throughout the season while being trained by Guardian Angels. Once training is complete, the dog will find a permanent home with a veteran.

Voting is now open to officially name the Pirates Pup. The four choices are Homer, Bucco, Rookie, and Jolly. As of today, Bucco has taken a commanding lead with 65% of the vote followed by Homer at 14%. Voting ends on May 3.

You can follow the dog’s journey on Twitter @PiratesPup.