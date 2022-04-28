SB Nation Reacts: The most impressive Pirate

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

This week’s edition of the MLB SB Nation Reacts poll had a Pirates-centered question on the embed, and we have our results ready.

We asked our Pittsburgh voters to tell us which Bucco has been most surprisingly impressive so far this season, and there were many good candidates — and even one who’s been impressive that didn’t make the voting list in David Bednar, though I think a lot of people did expect him to be good, just maybe not ERA of 0.00 good.

The contenders were Wil Crowe, who just recently gave up his first runs of the season after bombing as a starter last year, Ke’Bryan Hayes, who leads the team in batting average at .351 after hitting just .256 last year, Dillon Peters, another bullpen refugee from the rotation who has yet to give up a run, Daniel Vogelbach, who leads the team in home runs, and Roberto Perez, who has been fantastic behind the plate despite being an anemic hitter. Here is what you decided:

Even though his scoreless streak ended, I would have to agree with these results. After last season, I don’t know if anyone thought Crowe would be even remotely this effective.

We also have our national results, and we asked our league-wide voters via email poll what teams they thought were overachieving and underachieving in the season so far.

That’s it for this week. Check your inbox for next week’s national questions and the BD page for any Pirates queries.

