McCutchen, Brewers edge Pirates 3-2

For the first time since 2017, Andrew McCutchen had a prolific game at PNC Park. However, it would be against his former team as he helped the Milwaukee Brewers take down the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2, Thursday afternoon.

The former MVP drove in all three runs for the Brewers. He started the game with a solo home run to left field on the first pitch and ended the game’s scoring with a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth off Chris Stratton.

He would finish the afternoon 3-for-4 with three RBI.

The Pirates were held scoreless throughout the majority of the game, but drew a temporary lead in the seventh inning. Jack Suwinski sparked the Pirates’ rally by driving in Ben Gamel on an infield single, and Diego Castillo drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

Suwinski got him stumblin'

Jose Quintana was dominant on the mound in his fourth start, racking up nine strikeouts while not allowing a walk in five innings pitched.

Q putting up Ks.

The Pirates go back to work on Friday as they welcome the San Diego Padres for a three-game series. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.