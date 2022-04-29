 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: April 29, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, April 29, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: It’s Time for Diego Castillo’s Opportunity (Rum Bunter)

Andrew McCutchen sinks former team as Pirates fall to Brewers (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

McCutchen rallies Brewers past Pirates 3-2 to complete sweep (Yahoo! Sports)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Jase Bowen Goes Deep, Mike Burrows Shoves & More (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Yadi steals second, gets standing ovation (MLB.com)

Don’t sweat the slow starts for these 7 hitters (MLB.com)

Yanks cap ‘full team homestand’ with 2nd straight sweep (MLB.com)

Contreras brothers share emotional pregame moment (MLB.com)

Arenado suspended 2 games for role in scuffle (MLB.com)

Manoah dominates, closes in on Blue Jays history (MLB.com)

Help pick the best baseball movie ever (MLB.com)

Servais gets behind J-Rod after another called K (MLB.com)

Verlander fans 8 to win a Texas pitchers’ duel (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Draft Results: Steelers select Kenny Pickett with 1st round pick (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...