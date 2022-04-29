 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Pirates look to reverse fortunes vs. Padres

A three-game weekend series with San Diego.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, April 29 - May 1, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Padres SB Nation Site: Gaslamp Ball

After getting their lumps handed to them by the Milwaukee Brewers, the Pirates continue the homestand against the San Diego Padres, who are coming off a winning sweep of their own.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Yu Darvish vs. Zach Thompson

Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Sean Manaea vs. JT Brubaker

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Joe Musgrove vs. Mitch Keller

Projected Lineups

Padres

  1. Trent Grisham, CF
  2. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
  3. Manny Machado, 3B
  4. Jurickson Profar, LF
  5. Eric Hosmer, 1B
  6. Matt Beaty, RF
  7. Austin Nola, C
  8. Jorge Alfaro, DH
  9. CJ Abrams, SS

Pirates

  1. Daniel Vogelbach, DH
  2. Bryan Reynolds, CF
  3. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
  4. Ben Gamel, LF
  5. Michael Chavis, 1B
  6. Jack Suwinski, RF
  7. Diego Castillo, SS
  8. Josh VanMeter, 2B
  9. Roberto Perez, C

