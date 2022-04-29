Series preview: Pirates look to reverse fortunes vs. Padres

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, April 29 - May 1, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Padres SB Nation Site: Gaslamp Ball

After getting their lumps handed to them by the Milwaukee Brewers, the Pirates continue the homestand against the San Diego Padres, who are coming off a winning sweep of their own.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Yu Darvish vs. Zach Thompson

Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EST

Sean Manaea vs. JT Brubaker

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Joe Musgrove vs. Mitch Keller

Projected Lineups

Padres

Trent Grisham, CF Jake Cronenworth, 2B Manny Machado, 3B Jurickson Profar, LF Eric Hosmer, 1B Matt Beaty, RF Austin Nola, C Jorge Alfaro, DH CJ Abrams, SS

Pirates