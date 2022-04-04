 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: April 4, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, April 4, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: MAR 31 Spring Training - Orioles at Pirates Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Ron Cook: How many more chances will fans give the Pirates? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates preview: Versatility valued from infield featuring several Gold Glove candidates (TribLIVE)

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Anthony Alford Likely to Begin Season on the IL (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Padres bolster rotation depth by acquiring Manaea from A’s (MLB.com)

Each team’s player most likely to win an award (MLB.com)

Yankees, Mets swap relievers in rare trade (MLB.com)

Some big names could be traded this season (MLB.com)

Bader agrees to two-year deal with Cards (MLB.com)

Miggy passes on 1B glove to Tork in ‘emotional’ gesture (MLB.com)

Mets-Padres deal involving Paddack, Hosmer unlikely (sources) (MLB.com)

Angels DFA Upton, tab young stars for corner OF spots (MLB.com)

13 Spring Training stats that matter (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker (UPDATED) (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Should the Steelers wait until next year to restructure any contracts? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

