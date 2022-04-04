Diego Castillo earns Opening Day roster spot, Jose Quintana to pitch home opener

Diego Castillo earns spot on Opening Day roster spot:

They say hard work pays off, and Diego Castillo is the embodiment of that statement.

After a breakout spring that saw the 24-year-old blast six home runs and a batting average above .345, Castillo was named to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Opening Day roster on Monday morning.

Diego Castillo has only been to one MLB game in his life.



His second game will be Opening Day in St. Louis as a Pittsburgh Pirate! pic.twitter.com/CfNppuMaSK — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 4, 2022

The move was first announced by international scout Roney Calderon Jr. late Sunday night and was confirmed by the team on Monday, and it seems likely he’ll have an immediate role in the Pirates lineup since Ke’Bryan Hayes will likely miss the opening series with an ankle injury.

While we credit those who broke the news, we really need to thank the New York Yankees who gave Castillo to the Pirates for next to nothing.

Diego Castillo is here folks pic.twitter.com/4h1vErwlau — (@SteeloCity) March 31, 2022

Jose Quintana named starter for home opener:

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since they named the Opening Day starter, but the Pittsburgh Pirates have also named the starter for the home opener as well.

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana will throw the first pitch at PNC Park this season despite having a rocky Spring Training.

Quintana, 33, gave up 11 earned runs over nine innings of work this spring, and hitters piled up a .395 average against him. In addition, he’s allowed four home runs while walking three and striking out four.

He came around, however, in his most recent outing, which came on April 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays. In that game, Quintana allowed just two runs on four hits over four innings of work.

“[I’m] really happy with this opportunity. It’s the perfect time to show the reason I’m here... The opportunity to start the opener at home, that’s cool.” - Quintana to Mackey on nomination.

Mackey also writes that this is Quintana’s first opener — whether home or season — he’s pitched since April 4, 2017 when he faced the Detroit Tigers as a member of the Chicago White Sox.