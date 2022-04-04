Pirates 2022 gambling odds

With Opening Day just days away, my inner degenerate self is bubbling as gambling on baseball is one of my favorite things to do. Let’s check out some odds for the Pirates this upcoming season.

It should be noted that all of the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

First, let’s start with the big one. The Pirates are 300/1 long shots to win it all. As far as World Series odds go, they are tied for dead last with the Baltimore Orioles. There is some value there in my opinion. If the division is as bad as it seems and certain cards fall in the Pirates' favor, well. . .

No, I’m just kidding. Do not bet on the Pirates to win the World Series, even if one dollar would win $300.

To win the National League, the Pirates have 150/1 odds. To win the NL Central, those odds drop to 75/1. The Pirates are the very definition of the longest long shot that ever longed. I do not recommend even sprinkling on any of these bets.

Moving on to the win total, the Pirates’ over/under is at 65.5 (over -105, under -115). This is a step up from last season when their o/u was at 59.5 wins. The Pirates hit the over last year, as they won a whomping 61 games. This season, I believe the Pirates should be slightly better than last. The oddsmakers agree. I like the over.

To make the playoffs though, the Pirates have 18/1 odds. Honestly, I thought the odds would be worse in that regard. To finish the season with the best record in baseball, Pittsburgh has 500/1 odds. The Pirates’ o/u under for their longest win streak of the year is 5.5 (over +140, under -170). Last season, the Pirates' longest win streak was three.

As far as NL MVP odds go, the Pirates have one player listed. Bryan Reyolds has 70/1 odds to take home the award. It should be noted that Reynolds received MVP votes last season and finished 11th over in NL MVP voting. If he takes another leap this season, who knows. Once again, this is a super long shot, BUT, I like his odds more than I like the team's odds of winning the pennant or World Series. Reynolds’ o/u for total hits is 156.5 (-110 both ways). Last season, he compiled 169 hits. To lead the majors in hits, Reynolds has 28/1 odds.

To lead the majors in saves, David Bednar has 40/1 odds.

Looking at NL Rookie of the Year, Oneil Cruz has the second-best odds to win (+425) despite not starting the season with the big league club. The only other Pirate listed is Roany Contreras (40/1).

Do I think Cruz can take home the award? 1000 percent yes. That said, will the Pirates allow him the opportunity to? That remains to be seen. If Cruz is called up as soon as May, he could have a chance. If he’s held in AAA until June, I don't see it happening. There will be too much ground to make up.

As far as Contreras's chances go, he too could win the award if called up early enough. Like Cruz though, we just don’t know when that will happen. So I would lay off.

Here’s a fun random bet to leave us on. DK has odds on which state will win the World Series.

Pennsylvania is at 18/1.