Bucs bomb Baltimore 9-3 on more long balls from Diego Castillo and Bryan Reynolds

Man, these two are having a fun spring. The Pittsburgh Pirates continued their preseason fascination with the long ball, with two red hot hitters going yard once again as Diego Castillo and Bryan Reynolds both homered today to give the Buccos a 9-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

First it was Castillo with a two-run blast in the third to put Pittsburgh up 4-0. Castillo finished the day 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. This was Castillo’s sixth homer of the spring, and you’ll likely see him out there on Opening Day, especially with it sounding more and more like Ke’Bryan Hayes won’t quite be ready.

Then Reynolds went yard in the sixth with a three-run blast that put the game away. He also had a double and finished 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs on the day. It was Reynolds’ third homer of Spring Training and you know he’ll be ready to go for Opening Day late this week.

Hunter Owen also hit a solo shot for the Bucs, while Bryse Wilson struck out 7 in three and two-thirds as the starting pitcher and the bullpen looked mostly sharp again with even Wil Crowe getting in on the action with two and one-third scoreless innings.

The Buccos will be back tomorrow with the final game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Phillies. Opening Day on Thursday!